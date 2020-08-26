Hot and Muggy for the Valley; Dangerous Laura Nears Louisiana & Texas

Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura has been rapidly intensifying this morning, and still looks to be a major hurricane at landfall overnight near Port Arthur, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Apart from the wind threat, Laura will bring the potential for storm surge up to 15 feet along the vulnerable coastline with surge traveling as far as 30 miles inland. Of course, we will see no direct impacts from Laura; however, the weakening storm once moving over land will eventually be steered back east toward Tennessee and the excess moisture with the storm will bring us some more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. Next week looks to feature more typical late summer weather as we enter September: hot, humid, and a chance of rain during the heat of the day.