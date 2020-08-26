Lee County Sheriff’s Office honors tornado victims with ‘23’ emblem on vehicles

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created a touching tribute to the Beauregard tornado victims.
Each of its marked vehicles will now have an emblem with the number 23 on the back. This is in honor of the 23 people who died in the deadly tornadoes in March 2019.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said he hopes these new emblems show the Beauregard community and all of Lee County that they care and are still thinking about the loss nearly a year and half later.
“We wanted to do something that would openly display our support,” said Jones. “We want the folks in the Beauregard community to know specifically that we share their sorrow. We always have and we want to let them know it matters.”
Jones said the community feedback has been very positive about the new emblems. He said most of the patrol cars now have the emblem.
