Local survivor speaks about Hurricane Katrina experience

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - With the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaching and Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall near the Louisiana and Texas border Wednesday night, a local survivor said he’s thankful he relocated.
John Cashen said after evacuating so many times, he decided to stay in New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina.
Cashen, who tied himself to a chimney for several days before swimming and wading though 11 miles of water to safety, said his heart goes out to everyone in New Orleans. He relocated to LaGrange.
Those with friends or family in Texas and Louisiana needing a place to say in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Candlewood Suites on Victory Drive in Columbus offers rooms. The rooms are provided through FEMA’s emergency relief program at a discounted rate to help people affected by natural disaster.
