Popular downtown Auburn bar voluntarily closing to prevent COVID-19 spread

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular bar just off the campus of Auburn University is voluntarily closing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This announcement comes days after new data published by the university showed more than 200 students tested positive for the virus during the first week of classes and reports that university officials would be conducting an investigation into student’s off-campus behavior at bars.
Southeastern Bar operators say that since reopening in May, they have been following guidance from East Alabama Medical Center, the Auburn University Medical Clinic and the City of Auburn to ensure they were following the necessary precautions.
Operators released a statement saying, in part,
The statement does not address an expected time for Southeastern to reopen.
