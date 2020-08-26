RESULTS: Voters head to the polls for municipal elections in east Alabama

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Voters in east Alabama have gone to the polls and made their voices heard on municipal elections.
Most of the positions being sought in these elections were mayoral seat, city council seats and boards of education.
This includes the first-ever time a school board was elected rather than appointed in Phenix City.
Several elections will head to runoff as no candidate gained more than 50% of the votes. In those cases, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will face off against one another.
City Council - District 2
- Vickey Carter Johnson - 60%
- Floyd Teasley - 21%
- Jasmine Lawrence - 19%
Board of Education - At Large
- Florence W. Bellamy - 53%
- Kendyl Sumbry Tarver -47%
Board of Education - District 1, Place 1
- J. Brady Baird - 61%
- Marilyn Brannen - 39%
Board of Education - District 1, Place 2
- Jonathan Taylor - 100%
Board of Education - District 2, Place 1
- James Elliott - 75%
- Bennie Steve Franklin - 25%
Board of Education - District 2, Place 2
- KeAnthony Brooks - 100%
Board of Education - District 3, Place 1
- Katrina Collier-Long - 55%
- Likitca Thomas-Ligon - 45%
Board of Education - District 3, Place 2
- Yolaunda M. Daniel - 100%
Mayor
- Gary Fuller - 66%
- Tiffany Gibson-Pitts - 34%
City Council - Ward 1
- Jamie Lowe - 40% (Heading to Runoff)
- George Allen - 30% (Heading to Runoff)
- Melvin Brooks - 14%
- Robert Johnson - 8%
- Elizabeth Burton - 7%
- Alexis Meniefield - 1%
City Council - Ward 2
- Erica Baker Norris - 60%
- Oscar Penn - 40%
City Council - Ward 3
- Robert Lofton - 46% (Heading to Runoff)
- Michael Carter - 33% (Heading to Runoff)
- Kelli Thompson - 21%
City Council - Ward 5
- Todd Rauch - 43% (Heading to Runoff)
- David Canon - 25% (Heading to Runoff)
- Chuck Adams - 17%
- Brandon Fincher - 15%
City Council - Place 3
- Steve Landson - 42% (Heading to Runoff)
- William Spear - 29% (Heading to Runoff)
- Kamarcus Adkins - 29%
City Council - Place 5
- Victoria Green - 61%
- Diane Holman-Stein - 39%
Mayor
- Jack Tibbs Jr. - 67%
- Sara Hamm - 22%
- L.C. Green - 11%
City Council - District 1
- Ben Garrison - 61%
- Tony L. Robertson - 39%
City Council - District 2
- Otis Hill - 60%
- Jeff Robinson - 40%
City Council - District 4
- John Wayne Robinson - 46%
- Logan Mitchell - 35%
- Kaloeb Morris - 19%
City Council - District 5
- Wes Register - 51%
- Barbara C. Flurry - 30%
- Rosalind Skipper Rice - 19%
Mayor
- Kyle McCoy - 62%
- Stanley Roberts - 38%
City Council - District 3
- Charles Looser - 63%
- Ronnie Tucker - 37%
City Council - District 5
- Tifton Dobbs - 48% (Headed to Runoff)
- John Motley - 39% (Headed to Runoff)
- Tony Moffett - 14%
Mayor
- Kenneth Vines - 46% (Headed to Runoff)
- Barry Moody - 33% (Headed to Runoff)
- Brandon Brooks - 16%
- Anna Troxell - 5%
City Council - District A
- Terry Mangram - 64%
- Emily Milford - 36%
City Council - District B
- Charlotte B. Blasingame - 47% (Headed to Runoff)
- Shannon Hunter - 28% (Headed to Runoff)
- Andrew Vines - 25%
City Council - District D
- Michael Ellis - 66%
- Patricia Davis - 34%
City Council - District 1
- Jim Clark - 56%
- Bo Colley - 44%
City Council - District 2
- Jim Jones - 62%
- Whit Bradley - 38%
