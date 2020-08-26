Suspect wanted in Columbus for armed robbery at convenience store on Hamilton Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for armed robbery at a convenience store.
The armed robbery happened July 30 shortly before 1 p.m. at A&D Food Mart on Hamilton Road.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the suspect discharged the firearm into the ceiling of the business and pointed the firearm at several customers during the robbery. The suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a medium complexion male who is approximately 5′6.” He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Senior” written on the front, dark pants, multi-colored shoes (black, blue and white), a multi-colored book bag (black, blue, and white), orange gloves, and a light blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4313.
