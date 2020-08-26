Two East Alabama mayors reelected for another term

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - In October, the mayors of two East Alabama cities will start another term at the helm of their municipalities.
This is after the voters reelected them in Tuesday’s election.
In Eufaula, Mayor Jack Tibbs Jr. will begin his third term and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will be going into his fifth term.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on and I just want to thank the people of Opelika for allowing me. And I know who the boss is. It’s not me, it’s the citizens of Opelika. It’s been an honor to work for them and I pledge to keep working hard the next four years,” said Fuller.
According to Fuller, he has more plans to improve the city. He said he’s starting with the groundbreaking of a new $12 million public library, working with the Alabama Department of Transportation and Opelika representatives to widen Interstate 85, and working with Opelika City Schools to make sure all kids have pre-k.
Tibbs said he’s available for the people and extends his gratitude for being reelected.
“I’m pretty accessible here in Eufaula for the public and I think they appreciate that. I just want to let them know again, I’ve already let them know several times today, I just want to let them know that I appreciate all of their support and comments and we’ll work hard again for four more years,” Tibbs said.
Tibbs said the city has plans to build a new hospital, expand the airport, and refurbish a downtown hotel that’s been shut down for the past 40 years.
Both mayors said they’re going to continue to be present for their cities and are encouraging citizens to reach out so they can work together to make Eufaula and Opelika a better place.
