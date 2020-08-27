LaGrange police investigating hit and run accident on Horace King St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision with injuries.
A bicyclist was hit by a car August 22 on Horace King Street at the intersection of South Harlem Circle.
According to witnesses, the car was possibly a 2002 gold Honda Accord with tinted windows. It was occupied by two females who are approximately between 20 and 25 years old. Police say the females stopped briefly but then left the scene.
LaGrange police released a photo of what the car might look like. Police say the car may have damage to the passenger side.
Anyone who’s seen a car that matches the description or has information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2637 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
