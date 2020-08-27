Laura Makes Landfall Overnight; Uncomfortable Heat for the Valley

The remnants of Laura will eventually be steered eastward toward Tennessee, thus passing north of Georgia and Alabama; however, the deep tropical moisture from the storm will continue funneling inland over the next few days, keeping us socked in under a very muggy air mass. With high humidity in place, heat index values will reach the triple digits for some today with actual high temperatures in the low to mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Some hit-or-miss storms are possible today and tomorrow with better scattered thunderstorm coverage over the weekend with Laura to our north. With more clouds around again by the weekend, highs will hover around 90, and that trend will carry into next week, when our weather still looks seasonably steamy for the start of September.