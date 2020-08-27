MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Army Nurse Defends Her Titan Title on TV Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By day, she's a health care professional on Fort Benning. In her spare time, she works out a lot, having won multiple bodybuilding competitions and winning on a reality TV obstacle course. In "Military Matters" our Jason Dennis introduces us to this soldier and Titan.
Titan Games host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped pick 1st Lt. Haley Johnson, an Army nurse on Fort Benning. At their most recent taping of the TV show, which was just before COVID hit, Johnson was defending her Titan title.
The Army Nurse and Titan told us, "The last thing that happened was I lost on Mount Olympus which is the big culminating event of the show and I went into a comeback bracket, me and 2 girls I had already beat."
And the 26-year-old Kennesaw State University alum lost the 3-way battle, but says her military training over 4 years in the Army really helped her adapt and succeed overall on the obstacle course.
“I’m just a stronger overall athlete and person after having done this and having met some amazing people through this process,” 1st Lt. Johnson said.
That includes her now-husband Blake Wright, a fellow Titan Games compeititor. They now have a baby on the way. It just so happens, 1st Lt. Johnson mostly works with newborns in her job at Martin Army Community Hospital on Fort Benning, a rewarding job that's even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You are one of the main support people in these new moms’ and baby’s lives. They have one person in the labor room, the family cannot see them, they can’t tag team out,” Johnson said.
There was no tag teaming on the Titan Games either, where her first competitor the first time on the show was a monster truck driver who did CrossFit. The Fort Oglethorpe Georgia native remembers auditioning, getting the call, but then her father passing away from brain cancer just a month before filming - so she decided to train with a purpose.
“You doing this for your dad or because he believes in you...is only going to make you stronger,” 1st Lt. Johnson said.
To hear more of Haley Johnson’s inspiring story, her path to the military and fitness advice, go to https://www.wtvm.com/podcast/ to hear the full conversation with her on “Run the Race.”
