Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District was notified that an employee has been potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The employee was in class from August 17-19. PCS received notice of the exposure on August 20. The individual was experiencing symptoms as of last Thursday and has since been tested.
Students and teachers have been wearing face coverings while at school.
“The system’s lead nurse, school administrator, and superintendent have implemented the system’s plan of action,” said PCS superintendent Randy Wilkes.
The individual will not return until after meeting the criteria established by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
