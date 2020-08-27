Rain Chances & Humidity Going Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the remnants of Hurricane Laura move to our north in the coming days, we will forecast an increase in the coverage of rain and storms for Friday and into the weekend. Look for a 40-50% coverage of rain on Friday with a 50-60% coverage expected by the weekend. Once again, the afternoon and evening will likely feature the best chance at getting wet, so keep the umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Early next week, the rain coverage will remain 50/50 for the area, and during this time the highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s, very dependent on the day to day rain coverage. Humidity values remain high, which will push the ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 100s. By the middle and end of next week, it looks like we will start the process of drying back out a bit with highs in the low to mid 90s, but still a daily chance at a passing shower or storm.