Staffing Connections in Columbus hosts job fair in tailgate fashion with food, entertainment

“Of course you know it’s Hump Day and we’ve got Earl The Camel out here in honor of that,” said John Bogs, chief operating officer at Staffing Connections. “But with the coronavirus, we’ve got people held up in their homes and schooling the kids at home, and we’ve got a lot of things going on. A lot of people have been on unemployment that are trying to get out and work and there are a lot of jobs out there. Actually, there are probably more jobs than we have people to work. So, if you’re interested, we have jobs of all kinds for young and old. We even have jobs for mothers or fathers that are trying to home school their kids or they have to work around that schedule.”