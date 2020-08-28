ALEA training in more advanced crash, crime scene imagery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and State Bureau of Investigation are back in the classroom.
The agency is currently utilizing both laser scanners and drone technology to gather various types of information from crash and crime scenes throughout the state to create 3-D images.
This allow investigators to capture all the required evidence with greater speed and accuracy.
“Along with our partners who already have the drones and the laser scanners, we can take and bring all three together and actually produce real life, almost realistic scenes and actually virtually tour the jurors or the courts through the crime scene.,” said senior trooper Phillip Faulkner.
This information put together with the ground information that THI guys gather along with what our FARO scanners do, that’s three layers of accuracy you can put them together and it makes for a better scene altogether,” said Joey Hamilton, UAS manager for ALEA and SBI.
In addition to quickly creating images, this technology will decrease the amount of time roadways are shut down due to crashes.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.