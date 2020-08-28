2020 census responses affects federal emergency assistance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the heels of what was Hurricane Laura, the wheels are already in motion for a federal response after the storm.
According to the U.S. census website, information about how many people live in a city or town and where they live is very important, especially in emergency response to natural disasters.
Packed highways, filling sandbags and busy stores typically illustrate hurricane preparations across parts of the country.
Meanwhile on the west coast, wildfires dominate the headlines.
Both will require major help from the federal government.
“I approved a major disaster declaration for California. Spoke to Governor Gavin Newsome. As they battle two of the worst wildfires in the history of their state,” said Pres. Trump.
The direction of the federal funding involved in recovery efforts is directly impacted by census responses.
An example of this would be what FEMA calls “vulnerability profiles.” Each area has one and they are used to gauge how an area will handle a natural disaster and the necessary response.
Things like hospitals and necessary emergency response facilities would be among the first locations to receive assistance.
After that, any supplies for relief will be sent to areas where the most people are located, all based upon those census figures.
“The federal government has already deployed over 26,000 first responders,” said Pres. Trump.
Just this week, census figures are being used to calculate the proper response to California and the Gulf Coast toward Louisiana, all the while treating a global pandemic. But the strategy for that help was decided years ago.
The process is very simple, fill out the 2020 census.
It takes just minutes to impact a decade.
