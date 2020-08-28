City of Auburn renewing local state of emergency, imposing restrictions on bars

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn has renewed their local state of emergency after seeing a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections, including hundreds of cases from Auburn University.
The spread of the virus was a hot topic at Thursday’s special city council meeting. In addition to following the guideline of Alabama’s current safer at home state health order, the city will be adding more social distancing guideline for bars in the Auburn.
“We need your cooperation and we need you to follow these rules. We need all of you to do that, and if not the council could always come back together and amend this order,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Starting Friday, Aug. 28, all ABC licensed alcohol establishments in Auburn will have to suspend walk up bar services at indoor bars and only allow alcoholic beverages to be served to seated customers.
One Auburn University student said he is not sure that all bars have enough space to do this.
“This bar is more like that where normally you’ll just sit down and the waiter will come and get your order whenever, but if you go to like Moe’s or Sky Bar, I feel like its gonna be really weird. I mean, I don’t know if they have the seating space to hold everybody,” said Hunter Wilhelm.
According to resolution 20-193, any ABC licensed alcohol establishment with an outdoor bar that is following all state and local regulations may allow walk up bar service at the outdoor bar.
Any person or business violating these guidelines or any state health order can be punished by a fine of up to $500.
“Please now as we move forward, we look forward to everybody continuing your life, but you have to follow the rules that have been established by the governor and in this resolution today,” said Mayor Anders.
