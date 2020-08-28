Comparing crime trends in Columbus from 2019 to 2020

Compared to 2019, there are more homicides for this year than last. Taking a deeper look over the past few years, there were 26 total in 2016, 43 in 2017, 34 in 2018, and a spike to 41 in 2019. So far in 2020, there have been 28 homicides,which is ahead of the 24 the city saw by this time last year.