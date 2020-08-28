Eviction process resumes in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of renters affected by the hardships of the pandemic are now at risk of losing their homes after the federal eviction moratorium has now expired.
When the federal moratorium was in place, people who rented or mortgaged a federally subsided home were protected from the possibility of eviction.
But Georgia never had a moratorium, unlike other states.
Evictions were halted since March due to a ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court until recently. On August 12, a ruling allowed local judges the power to resume court hearings if they could maintain social distancing in the courtrooms. In Columbus, those hearings have now resumed, including eviction processes.
The good news is there are solutions for those who may be faced with an eviction.
Landlord Louie Robinson sits on the Continuum of Care Board that works hand-in-hand with Home for Good, an organization to help end homelessness and find shelter for displaced people.
He said the most important thing to do is have communication with the landlord if you’re having a hard time with rent.
“Say their rent is $800 and they can only afford $400 with their income. You need to be truthful with that landlord and ask what kind of time frame do they have to help me here. Just always be truthful with it. If you have a good relationship with him, he will work with you probably, because we find most do,” Robinson said.
Capt. Curtis Lockette with the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office said once a tenant has been served with an eviction notice, they have seven days to respond to the court. If there is no response, a writ is served and a time to evict the tenant is scheduled.
Even then, he said his deputies offer suggestions to help those tenants so they can avoid homelessness.
“They tell them to call 211 and they go step by step of how they can at least get into a shelter for that night so they are not out on the streets,” Lockette said. “That starts the process of being in the HMIS through the Home for Good, and that way they can get permanent housing.”
While evictions have resumed, it’s important to remember to utilize those resources within the community. Anybody can access those by simply dialing 211 on their phone.
According to Lockette, from July 1 to August 20, there have been 131 evictions. At the same time last year, there were 158.
