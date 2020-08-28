Fifth suspect in murder at Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fifth and final teen suspect in a deadly club shooting in Columbus pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
17-year-old Victrez Thomas is accused in the June murder of Samuel London at Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive.
Court testimony revealed Thomas and four other suspects were seen on surveillance video breaking into cars outside the gentlemen’s club. Investigators said fingerprints and co-defendant testimony places Thomas at the scene.
Police said they do not believe Thomas was the shooter.
The youngest suspect, a 14-year-old, is who police believe shot and killed London.
All five suspects remain in the Muscogee County Jail charged with murder and entering auto. They are being charged as adults.
