Jeter Primary School placed on soft lockdown in connection with domestic dispute in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lock-down in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn, according to the Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools.
Everyone at the school is safe.
According to police, a threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presence on the scene. Police are asking parents and citizens to stay clear of the school until the suspect is apprehended.
