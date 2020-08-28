Jeter Primary School placed on soft lockdown in connection with domestic dispute in Auburn

Jeter Primary School placed on soft lockdown in connection with domestic dispute in Auburn
City of Opelika hosting town hall session to bring government and citizens together (Source: Facebook, City of Opelika)
By Jessie Gibson | August 28, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 2:52 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Jeter Primary School has been placed on a soft lock-down in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Auburn, according to the Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools.

Everyone at the school is safe.

According to police, a threat was made to an employee at the school and there is a strong police presence on the scene. Police are asking parents and citizens to stay clear of the school until the suspect is apprehended.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.