Keeping it Mighty Muggy Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are headed out for any Friday Night Football you may want to keep the umbrella and WTVM Weather App handy! A few showers are on radar this afternoon and more are popping up as time goes on. Regardless of whether you see a shower or storm this evening, it will be mighty muggy out there as deep tropical moisture around now Tropical Depression Laura continues to dominate our area. We could see a few showers or storms overnight, but most of us will stay mostly cloudy and dry.
As we head into the weekend, we will see a pretty similar forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The deep tropical moisture that we have been seeing over the past few days from Marco and Laura will continue to stay around the Chattahoochee Valley making it a steamy weekend. All the humidity around could help to pop-up some increased shower and storm activity over the weekend with about a 50-60% coverage both days. Highs will only reach the upper-80s or low-90s with more cloud cover around, but we will still be feeling like high-90s and maybe even triple digits with all the muggy air around.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.