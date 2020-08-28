Keeping it Mighty Muggy Through the Weekend

As we head into the weekend, we will see a pretty similar forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The deep tropical moisture that we have been seeing over the past few days from Marco and Laura will continue to stay around the Chattahoochee Valley making it a steamy weekend. All the humidity around could help to pop-up some increased shower and storm activity over the weekend with about a 50-60% coverage both days. Highs will only reach the upper-80s or low-90s with more cloud cover around, but we will still be feeling like high-90s and maybe even triple digits with all the muggy air around.