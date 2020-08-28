Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning the public of arrest warrant scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of several complaints regarding an arrest warrant scam.
The sheriff’s office said citizens have reported receiving calls from an individual claiming to represent the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for court or jury duty. The caller is using 334-749-5651, which is a legitimate Lee County Sheriff’s Office number.
The scammers are deceiving the contact line using internet applications where the call is diverted to a constantly altered number.
Victims are instructed to obtain prepaid debit cards or cash in varying amounts to have the warrant dropped. Then they are instructed to contact the caller to give them the debit card information or to meet them with cash.
The sheriff’s office said the most recent reported scam was for the victim to withdraw money from their bank account and deposit it in the Detention Center Kiosk machine inside of the office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and official public safety agencies will not contact people by phone and request payments regarding warrants. Anyone who receives these calls are urged to hang up and contact local law enforcement. For questions about this scam, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
