Man indicted in sale of ‘homemade’, untested cancer drugs
An Alabama man has been indicted on charges he manufactured homemade and untested cancer drugs. (Source: Raycom images)
By WSFA Staff | August 28, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 9:51 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say an Alabama man has been indicted on charges he manufactured homemade and untested cancer drugs in his kitchen and marketed them to “alternative-medicine doctors” in the U.S., Mexico and elsewhere.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced Wednesday that 54-year-old Patrick Charles Bishop was charged with conspiracy and nearly three-dozen other fraud-related counts in the purchase, manufacture and distribution of drug products that had never been approved by federal regulators.

Prosecutors say the drugs contained a compound purchased from a Chinese manufacturer. Bishop claimed they were effective cancer treatments.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

