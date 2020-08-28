Police investigate domestic-related shooting at business on Alabama St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating a domestic-related shooting that happened at a business located on Alabama Street.
The shooting was reported on Friday morning at approximately 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Alabama Street in Auburn.
Mary M. Williams, 28, has been identified as a person of interest, according to police. She was last seen leaving the area in a white four door CLA250 Mercedes-Benz, bearing license plate number JFR957. Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. She should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Williams.Call 911 if Williams or the vehicle she was driving is located.
The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.
If you know of Williams whereabouts or have any information on this case, contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140.
