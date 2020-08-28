Sports Overtime: Week 2 Lineup

(WTVM) - Sports Leader 9 is back for another week of high school football, scores, highlights and more in this week’s Sports Overtime.
This week’s Game of the Week sees Opelika Bulldogs heading over to the home of the Auburn Tigers to see who comes out on top.
Here are the other games Sports Leader 9 is covering this week.
Central at Eufaula
Gardendale at Smiths Station
Valley at Lanett
Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy
Handley at Beauregard
Central-Coosa at Loachapoka
Glenwood at Escambia Academy
Southern Prep at Springwood
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.