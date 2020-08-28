Storms Around at Times Through the Weekend

Expect a 50/50 chance of rain beginning today and lasting through Monday thanks to lingering tropical moisture from Laura and a front trying to nudge into the Southeast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next few days, but mid 90s are a possibility again by the first day of September on Tuesday. Beginning the new month, rain chances will drop back down to more seasonable levels (just hit-or-miss storms each day) and the heat and humidity staying put.