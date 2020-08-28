Storms Around at Times Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Tropical Depression Laura hangs out northwest of us today, muggy air will continue to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico on the southeast side of the system. The high humidity will keep our feels like temperatures in the upper 90s if not triple digits again today, but at least we’ll have more clouds around.
Expect a 50/50 chance of rain beginning today and lasting through Monday thanks to lingering tropical moisture from Laura and a front trying to nudge into the Southeast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s over the next few days, but mid 90s are a possibility again by the first day of September on Tuesday. Beginning the new month, rain chances will drop back down to more seasonable levels (just hit-or-miss storms each day) and the heat and humidity staying put.
Farther out in the Atlantic Basin, two more tropical waves warrant watching for development over the next several days, but no immediate concerns for now. The next two names on the list are Nana and Omar. Though this hurricane season has been hectic already, the historic peak of the season actually occurs in September. So… stay tuned!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.