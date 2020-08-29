Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morehouse St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Roosevelt Tatum was last seen by his family at his residence located in the 3200 block of Morehouse Street on Friday, August 28 around 9:00 p.m.
Tatum was going to pick up his grandson from work in Phenix City.
He has memory problems and is probably lost, according to police.
Tatum is driving a 2018 Nissan Versa, grey in color with a Georgia tag, RRJ0334.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green pants, and a black hat.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Roosevelt Tatum, please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center.
