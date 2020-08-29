Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morehouse St.

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morehouse St.
Columbus police search for missing man last seen near Morehouse St. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | August 29, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 10:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Roosevelt Tatum was last seen by his family at his residence located in the 3200 block of Morehouse Street on Friday, August 28 around 9:00 p.m.

Tatum was going to pick up his grandson from work in Phenix City.

He has memory problems and is probably lost, according to police.

Tatum is driving a 2018 Nissan Versa, grey in color with a Georgia tag, RRJ0334.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green pants, and a black hat.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Roosevelt Tatum, please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.