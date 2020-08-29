Extreme Mugginess Sticks Around for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a pretty consistent weekend forecast for your Saturday and Sunday. Our highs will only be in the upper-80s, but plenty of tropical moisture sticking around from the remnants of Laura will keep us feeling like the upper-90s and even 100s. The rain coverage will be around 40-50% for Saturday and 50-60% for Sunday as humidity helps to pop-up some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours.
Heading into the work week, we will see scattered showers and storms around in the evening hours, some of which could be strong, on Monday. After that, the rain coverage gets more typical for the summertime with a 30-40% coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs will get back to the low-to-mid 90s and stay there through next weekend.
