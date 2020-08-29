Extreme Mugginess Sticks Around for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a pretty consistent weekend forecast for your Saturday and Sunday. Our highs will only be in the upper-80s, but plenty of tropical moisture sticking around from the remnants of Laura will keep us feeling like the upper-90s and even 100s. The rain coverage will be around 40-50% for Saturday and 50-60% for Sunday as humidity helps to pop-up some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours.