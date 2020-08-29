Feeling Tropical As Rain Chances Increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mid-summer is allowing itself to “spill” into the last days of August for much of the southeast this weekend and into next week. A tropical flow from the the Gulf, along with a piece of energy (shortwave trough) to our north, will allow for many days of decent storm coverage (60%) across the Valley. Sunday looks to bring afternoon and evening storms with some heavy rain along with gusty winds in spots, highs in the upper 80s for most. Monday looks to have the best chance for more robust storms, especially in our Alabama counties, that is where a Level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Nothing to ride home about, but isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon and evening. Tropics wise we are tracking two areas in the Atlantic, that have a 30-40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. We will keep you updated as the tropics near the peak of the season. Make sure you stick with WTVM and download our free weather app for up to date analysis and information.