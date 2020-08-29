Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Fitzpatrick man on Friday, August 28.
Clifford Leenant McWhorter, 58, was killed when the 1985 Nissan truck he was driving collided with a 2003 Honda Civic.
McWhorter was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on Alabama 110 at the 27 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Union Springs.
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.