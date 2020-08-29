MCSD announces deadline to submit changes for student preference of in-person, virtual instruction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has announced the deadline for choice model declaration changes.
The deadline to submit any changes for students’ preference of in-person or virtual instruction is Sept. 4. The choice will be implemented tentatively after Sept. 9.
See important information below regarding preference changes below:
- You can submit changes via surveys provided by each student’s assigned school.
- Schools will send you specific information.
- You do not need to send any information unless you would like to change your previously submitted preference.
- The District will provide updates related to the current instruction model the week of August 31, 2020.
- The declaration process is only applicable to students for the purposes of recording in-person vs. virtual instruction preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
