MCSD announces deadline to submit changes for student preference of in-person, virtual instruction

MCSD announces deadline to submit changes for student preference of in-person, virtual instruction
MCSD (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | August 29, 2020 at 1:23 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 1:32 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has announced the deadline for choice model declaration changes.

The deadline to submit any changes for students’ preference of in-person or virtual instruction is Sept. 4. The choice will be implemented tentatively after Sept. 9.

See important information below regarding preference changes below:

  • You can submit changes via surveys provided by each student’s assigned school.
  • Schools will send you specific information.
  • You do not need to send any information unless you would like to change your previously submitted preference.
  • The District will provide updates related to the current instruction model the week of August 31, 2020.
  • The declaration process is only applicable to students for the purposes of recording in-person vs. virtual instruction preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.