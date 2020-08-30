Ala. congressional candidate under fire for post on Wis. shooting suspect

“I apologize for the graphic nature of a post earlier, showing scenes from the violence tearing through Kenosha. I should have expressed my feelings about the situation in words, not just with a meme. This is a horrible, complicated situation, and I’m troubled not only by the shooting of Jacob Blake but also how peaceful protests turned into rioting, burning, rampant destruction of a vibrant, growing town and acts of violence against police. I’m especially troubled that a young man felt compelled to take up arms to protect lives and property in Kenosha against a violent mob that was actively threatening to ‘burn it down.’ I have full confidence in the justice system to determine the rightness or wrongness of Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions, as well as those officers involved in Jacob Blake’s shooting. I also hope that those arrested in Kenosha for their part in the rioting receive the same level of justice from the courts for their actions. We can NOT allow this kind of violence begetting violence to continue. Mob violence only encourages vigilantism, fueled by cries across the nation to defund the police as well as immediate social media coverage of both the mob violence and police and private citizen’s actions against it.”