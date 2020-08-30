Auburn bars react to local state of emergency regulations

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Any businesses with ABC licenses for alcohol sales in Auburn will have to suspend walk up bar services at indoor bars and only allow alcoholic beverages to be served to seated customers.
The owner of Live Oaks in Auburn said he thinks it is a good idea to keep people safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the busy college town.
“They actually need to implement some of these just because it’s gotten a little out of hand, I mean I don’t know how some people are allowing. They’re just taking that $500 and eating it,” said Ben Nippert.
According to Nippert, it will not be difficult for his establishment to follow these rules because they typically use the outdoor bar and seating area.
“Even at the 50% occupancy, we are able to definitely abide by the six-foot rule. Occupancy out here is over 200, so we’re trying to keep it under 100 outside,” said Nippert.
According to resolution 20-193, all ABC-licensed alcohol establishment with an outdoor bar that is following all state and local regulations may allow walk up bar service at the outdoor bar. Businesses with ABC licenses that only have indoor bars, they have to make sure they are implementing these rules or they can be fined up to $500.
“Thankfully it doesn’t really affect us a whole lot. We don’t have a lot of people kind of walking around with drinks, so luckily we don’t have to deal with that issue. Every once in a while it happens, but it’s easily enforceable,” said front of house manager at The Draft House Jentry Chesent.
Auburn City Council will decide on if they need to continue the state of emergency on Sept. 15. If not, the local state of emergency is set to end on the morning of Sept. 16.
