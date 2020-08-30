Columbus’ Change Agents International launches new project to flatten the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization called Change Agents International in Georgia is launching their new project, Making A Difference “M.A.D.” It’s a program designed to inform people about coronavirus and give them the knowledge they need to help flatten the curve.
“The focal point is to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We’re trying to find for vaccine,” said George Sotade, Chief Operation Officer of Change Agents International. “What we need to have is what we need not to contract it.”
Since some students and educators are returning to school in-person, the organization created ambassador roles for students in the Columbus area to encourage their peers to take the virus seriously. One Northside High School student explains why he joined.
“We’re trying to get the word out there. Like let other teenagers like my age know, because people my age don’t really, they’re just like whatever the corona, I don’t have it. Stuff like that. So we’re just trying to let them know the affects,” said Charles Adejube.
The organization isn’t limited to high school students. They also have students from University of West Georgia and Kennesaw State. One college sophomore said it’s important for people in her age group to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, so they can protect others too.
“You have to think about the other people,” said Comfort Adejube. “You know when you go home it’s not just you. You have siblings and when you go to work you have other people involved. So it’s not just about me. It’s about the people that I’m with all of the time.”
The organization hopes to grow and have more student ambassadors at schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.
