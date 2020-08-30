More Showers and Storms Around Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We just cannot kick this deep tropical moisture that has been hanging around the Chattahoochee Valley. That will keep us extra muggy again for your Sunday, and all this extra humidity will help to fire up some more showers and storms this afternoon. We will see about a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms, so if you are needing rain you just might get it! We will only reach the upper-80s for highs, but we will be feeling like the triple digits with the humidity factored in.
Getting into the work week, we will see a similar day Monday as today with more showers and storms in the evening as a disturbance from the West pushes towards our area. Some of these storms could be strong and include heavy winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. After that, we will bring that rain coverage back to a more typical summertime pattern with only about a 30-40% coverage of pop-up afternoon showers and storms. This lower coverage will bump up our highs into the low-to-mid 90s for the rest of the week.
