More Showers and Storms Around Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We just cannot kick this deep tropical moisture that has been hanging around the Chattahoochee Valley. That will keep us extra muggy again for your Sunday, and all this extra humidity will help to fire up some more showers and storms this afternoon. We will see about a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms, so if you are needing rain you just might get it! We will only reach the upper-80s for highs, but we will be feeling like the triple digits with the humidity factored in.