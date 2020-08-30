Unsettled Start to the Week As Heat Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you like the mid-summer heat, you are in luck if looking forward to the week ahead. Before we get to the heat, we have a couple days of stormy afternoons, especially on your Monday. For this evening a good amount of rain has fallen around Eufaula, with some areas receiving two to three inches, leading to some minor flooding issues. This activity should dissipate by the 9PM ET hour. For tomorrow, a line of thunderstorms is possible into the afternoon and evening hours, this line could produce some isolated gusty winds in our Alabama counties to the north and west. These storms should dissipate as they head into Georgia, but we’ll keep you updated on any changes. Either way, nothing of terrible significance when it comes to these thunderstorms. Looking on into the mid and late week period, we find ourselves back into the mid-90s, in fact, some of our model guidance suggests some upper 90s are not out of the question Thursday and Friday. Long range wise, we have a couple tropical waves to track with a medium to high chance of development into a tropical system, right now it is way too early to tell who will be impacted. We are also looking towards the horizon for our first bout of relief regarding humidity and temperatures, you will notice that in the next two weeks or so we will be noticeably “cooler”.