Charges pending in weekend attempted kidnapping in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An attempted kidnapping over the weekend took place at the intersection of 3rd Ave. and N. 17th St. in Opelika.
The attempted kidnapping took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 29.
The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
Police say the suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 334-705-5220.
