Chase ends with domestic shooting in Troy Police Department parking lot

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says officers took 51-year-old Henry Barr, no relation, into custody and charged him with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The investigation started around 1:45 p.m. when police got a call from the victims who said they were being chased and that the suspect was firing shots at their vehicle.
The victims drove past the Troy Police Department where police witnessed the chase and attempted to stop both vehicles.
The chief said both vehicles ultimately stopped in the police department parking lot at which point Barr got out of his vehicle and fired a handgun into the back seat of the victims’ vehicle, hitting a passenger.
A responding officer pulled into the parking lot just afterward and confronted Barr, whom the chief said then threw his gun on the ground and surrendered.
After investigation, it was found that the suspect and the person shot in the backseat were in a dating relationship.
The victim, who was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center, suffered a non-life-threatining injury to her hand. Two other women in the vehicle were uninjured.
Barr has since been taken to the Pike County Jail where he’s being held on a $375,000 bond.
This was the second of two unrelated domestic violence shootings in Troy on Sunday with the first happening several hours earlier and involving a father and son. Both cases remain under investigation.
