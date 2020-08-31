Columbus actor speaks on the passing of Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tributes continue for the man known as the Black Panther.
Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old and his career was soaring.
A Columbus actor who worked with Boseman on the sets of the Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War movies was heartbroken by Boseman’s passing.
Jamel Chambers talked about Boseman’s death. He described Boseman as extremely kind and encouraging, and someone who he believes paved the way for many African American actors.
“I’m proud I got to meet him,” said Chambers. “I’m proud I got to work on that film and Chadwick Boseman, you are a legend. You are a hero and you’ve done your time here on this earth. And now it’s time for you to be king somewhere else.”
Boseman played the role of King T’Challa in the Black Panther movie. Chambers worked as an extra in the movie and said Boseman always treated him an everyone else on set with dignity and respect.
