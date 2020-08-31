Ga. Sec. of State launches new online absentee ballot portal

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is unveiling a new online portal ahead of the November election.
Raffensperger’s office said Monday that the portal will make it easier for Georgia voters to request absentee ballots for the November elections.
Voters with a driver’s license or state ID card will now be able to request an absentee ballot entirely online, according to the secretary of state’s office.
“Georgia is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to expand access to the ballot and uphold the integrity of the vote,” Raffensperger said. “We are encouraging Georgia voters who are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat to use our new online absentee ballot request portal to request absentee ballots safely and securely from their computers or phones. This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.”
