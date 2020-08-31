Lee County Commission discusses quarry to possibly come to Beulah

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Commission discussed the possibility of another quarry in the county Monday.
This comes a few weeks after a company withdrew its application to build a quarry in Opelika after dozens protested downtown.
Some people who attended the commission meeting continued to share their message of not wanting the quarry to come to Beulah.
“We want you all to know that we are doing the best that we can to stop this thing,” said resident Tara Brumfield. “Doing what we’re doing, working behind the scenes and standing on our toes to get more folks involved to get more knowledgeable about this quarry.”
In March, community members won the fight in Opelika by citing environmental and health concerns.
