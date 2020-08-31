MCSD moving to choice model beginning Sept. 14

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will move to the choice model in mid-September.
This model allows parents to opt for either fully virtual or fully in-person learning for their children.
Some students in the district opting for in-person learning will be returning to the classroom in two weeks. Students in transition grades, which are grades pre-K through second grades and sixth and ninth grades, will return to on Monday, Sept. 14. This also includes special education students.
Grades third through fifth, seventh through eight, and tenth through twelfth will remain virtual the week of Sept. 14.
“Giving us time to plan and make sure all mitigation strategies are tight going forward,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said.
All students opting for in-person learning will return to the classroom the following Monday, Sept. 21.
“We just ask for everyone’s patience as we work through this. The community has been great. Our teachers have been absolutely fantastic, our administrators, all of our school-based personnel have been truly fantastic working through the virtual. And now as we move to this new phase, we just ask for that continued grace and cooperation,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the district worked with a panel of medical experts when deciding to move forward with the choice model.
“The three things that we’ve been looking at are reduced cases of the spread, reduced positivity rate, and capacity of our hospital,” Lewis explained.
Class changes will be staggered for middle and high students. Elementary students will mostly stay in one classroom throughout the day. Lewis said they’ve already reduced the number of students that will be in the building by more than 50 percent based with the learning preferences already submitted under the choice model.
Parents have until this Friday at noon to submit any changes to their learning preferences to their child’s specific school. Parents who want to keep their original learning preference they’ve submitted don’t need to do anything.
