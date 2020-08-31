Paws Humane Society in Columbus rescues dogs, cats from Louisiana hurricane ravage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of animals affected by Hurricane Laura now have a safe place to lay their heads after being rescued by Paws Humane Society in Columbus.
Crews from Paws ventured to New Iberia, Louisiana and arrived back in Columbus Monday to place 35 dogs and cats in the shelter.
Nearly $4,000 was raised from the community in order to help secure the animals. Paws’ CEO, Tricia Montgomery, said they received a call last week notifying them of the dire need for help, so they sprang into action.
“We wanted to make sure those animals had somewhere to go because with the hurricane going on, it meant a lot of their animals were displaced,” Montgomery said. “They were underwater and roads were impassable. Not only that, but when other people come back to their homes, they are going to find that they are without homes. So, we wanted to make sure that they had room for other animals.”
More than 100 animals are currently in the care of foster parents, but more are needed to help are for the displaced animals.
