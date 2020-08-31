Son charged after father shot in stomach during fight over truck

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his own father after the two became involved in an argument over the use of a vehicle.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the shooting happened Sunday morning in the 200 block of Jones Street but the victim was found a short distance away on Peacock Street around 7:25 a.m.
Willie Jamel Bray, 26, is charged with first-degree domestic violence after police say he shot his father, 51-year-old Willie Edward Bray, once in the abdomen.
Bray was transported to an area hospital before being flown to Montgomery for additional treatment of his injuries. His exact condition is unclear.
Chief Barr said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a truck that became physical. The fight moved outside where the son is said to have pulled a gun and shot his father in the stomach.
The gun was later found inside the home after police served a search warrant.
Willie Jamel Bray has since been arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
This was the first of two unrelated domestic violence shootings in Troy Sunday with the other happening in the police department’s parking lot. Both cases remain under investigation.
