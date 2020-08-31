Staying Hot and Muggy This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though Marco and Laura are long gone, they left a very tropical air mass in their wake over the Southeast that has yet to budge. High temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 90s this week, but with the humidity running high, heat index values will likely hit the triple digits beginning Tuesday and through the weekend.
Rain coverage will be around 30-50% through Tuesday, but drop down to 10-20% Wednesday through Saturday as a little bit of drier air keeps showers and storms more isolated each day. The summer heat looks unrelenting even into early next week; however, we’ve been seeing some hints of the potential for our first fall cold front as early as the middle of next week. No guarantees yet on just how refreshing and cool it could get, but we’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.
In the meantime, as we approach the peak of hurricane season in September, the Atlantic Basin is very active with 4 tropical waves that warrant watching for further development over the next several days. For now though, nothing of immediate concern to the Gulf Coast states.
