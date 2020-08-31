Staying Hot and Muggy This Week

Rain coverage will be around 30-50% through Tuesday, but drop down to 10-20% Wednesday through Saturday as a little bit of drier air keeps showers and storms more isolated each day. The summer heat looks unrelenting even into early next week; however, we’ve been seeing some hints of the potential for our first fall cold front as early as the middle of next week. No guarantees yet on just how refreshing and cool it could get, but we’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.