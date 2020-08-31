Storm Chances Decrease, The Heat is On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a relatively unsettled start to the week with a solid amount of showers and storms initiating across the Chattahoochee Valley. Luckily everything has remained sub-severe, with just some garden variety storms, containing heavy rain, with thunder and lightning. Looking ahead we have high pressure system building to our south and east, this will allow for a southwesterly flow to develop, that kind of flow is favorable for very hot weather. As of now we are forecasting mid-90s, especially Thursday and Friday. In fact, some areas could reach the upper 90s with some model guidance solutions. Either way, plan for mid-summer heat, with a reduced chance for storms, only a 20% coverage expected heading into mid and late week. Labor Day weekend looks steamy as well with highs reaching the middle 90s for most of us, the driest day seems to be Saturday at the moment. Tropics wise we have at least three areas to watch for development, one off the African coast, one in the Caribbean, and one off the Southeast coast. As of now there is no direct impact expected to the U.S. Make sure to stay tuned for any changes to WTVM and download our free weather app for up to date information.