University of Alabama responds to reports of asking professors to ‘keep quiet’ about COVID cases

Nevertheless, should UA’s COVID Support Program determine that a student is positive for COVID-19, they will contact the student to give support and instructions. As noted, the University will endeavor to protect the privacy of students and avoid publicly identifying a student who has tested positive. If, however, the COVID Support Program determines that some or all of a class may have been in close contact with the positive individual, the relevant students and faculty members would be notified of the potential exposure and provided with directions on how to respond. In any such notification, the COVID Support Program will not identify the student by name. Likewise, faculty members are asked not to unilaterally identify a student who has tested positive to other students. Instead, for the sake of consistency and to avoid confusion, all communications to potential close contacts are designed to run through the COVID Support Program. Faculty are encouraged to call the COVID Support Program (205-348-CV19) for guidance or clarification as needed.