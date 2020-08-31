U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock holds press conference for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A U.S. Senate candidate held a virtual press conference for Columbus Monday.
Reverend Raphael Warnock discussed healthcare and the needs of veterans in the area.
Veteran and community leader, Reverend Mark Lawrence, and Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre joined the press conference. Warnock concentrated his comments on expanding Medicaid and advocating for vulnerable communities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus continuing disparities in our healthcare system that have been with us for a very long time,” said Warnock. “We have had issues that have needed to be addressed, but COVID-19 have brought it into sharp focus.”
Warnock is also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and emceed the funeral of civil rights icon, john Lewis.
