Chattahoochee CASA workers trying to mitigate rising child abuse cases amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Child advocate workers are not able to conduct in-house welfare checks due to the pandemic, and since many children are isolated at home from not only COVID-19 but also doing school online, child abuse rates have sky-rocketed.
The Chattahoochee Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) said it’s still conducting welfare checks on children who are in foster care, but instead of going to their homes on a regular basis, workers are limited to conducting these check-ins virtually.
Children who are in the foster system rely on CASA for not only for their well being, but also for a sense of security.
These CASA workers work tirelessly fighting for children in the system who have been abused or neglected, often making sure these children don’t experience any more trauma than what they have already been through.
In the midst of a global pandemic, these routine in-home visits have ceased and shifted to virtual visits only, and child abuse cases are likely to continue to rise according to CASA’s program coordinator, Keagan Clark.
“We are limited. We certainly cannot see the whole home and we can’t necessarily see the whole child every time we do a virtual visit. So, it is concerning. We fully anticipate a rise in neglect and child abuse cases,” Clark said.
There are currently 476 children in foster care who are under the care of CASA and their six-county service span. 434 of those are in Muscogee County. Clark said she knows the amount of child abuse and neglect cases are likely much higher, but those numbers reflect only the most “serious” cases that have caused a child to enter the foster care system.
“We know that over 90 percent of children know their abuser. So, when they are at home without a trusted caring adult laying eyes on them, they are more at risk for maltreatment,” Clark said.
Just next door to CASA, is the Children’s Tree House Child Advocacy Center, which handles the majority of determining factors that may cause a child to enter the foster system after an abuse case is reported.
Assistant Program Coordinator Kalen Sieck said they are also seeing an uptick of abuse cases and placing children into the foster care system.
“Since the COVID pandemic started, we have seen almost 100 children since March,” Sieck said. “About 17 of those have been emergency situations, meaning staff was coming in in the middle of the night to obtain DNA for the criminal investigation.”
These CASA workers volunteer their time to make sure kids stay safe in the system, but under the current circumstances of the coronavirus and it’s restrictions, they are limited but are doing the best they can.
Chattahoochee CASA only has 77 active advocates, but with child abuse cases on the rise, they said they are in need of more volunteers. Those volunteers go through rigorous training and are all background checked before and if they are appointed to oversee any children withing the system.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.