City of Smiths Station holds special meeting to finalize votes from recent election

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station held a special meeting Tuesday to finalize the votes from the recent city council election.
The municipal governing body in attendance opened each envelope containing ballots and canvassed and tallied each vote.
They followed by opening the provision ballot box that contained 24 envelopes with ballot applications. Each council member also assisted in counting ballots as they were read off.
Victoria Green won the city council Place 5 seat and will begin her term in Nov.
“I hope everybody will come to the run-off and cast their vote,” said Green. “What this means for me is this is just going to be a great time. I’m excited to work for the citizens of Smiths Station. I can’t wait to start in November. If you ever need anything, please feel free to give us a call.”
Twenty-eight ballots were submitted and four were rejected. There will be a runoff for the Place 3 seat between Kamarcus Adkins and Steve Lansdon in October .
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.